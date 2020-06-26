Transcript for Verizon joins boycott of Facebook

At today's tech bytes Verizon is joining a growing boycott a FaceBook the world's largest telecommunications company is withholding advertising and a FaceBook does more to crack down on hate speech. It is part of a movement organizers are calling stop hate for profit. Apple says it is re closing fourteen locations in Florida because of concerns about the part of virus it's the second time this stores will be shutting down amid the pandemic. Since last week apple has also re close stores in Texas Arizona and the Carolinas. A very rare poster autographed by the late Steve Jobs just bats 121000 dollars at an auction. It's from next computer company founded by jobs and 1985. After he was forced out of apple. By the way apple ended up buying next computer bringing jobs back at making him. The very very rich man. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.