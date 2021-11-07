Virgin Galactic spaceflight is a success

More
VSS Unity traveled more than 50 miles above Earth, reaching suborbital space, and then landed safely.
26:16 | 07/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virgin Galactic spaceflight is a success

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"26:16","description":"VSS Unity traveled more than 50 miles above Earth, reaching suborbital space, and then landed safely.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"78783829","title":"Virgin Galactic spaceflight is a success","url":"/Technology/video/virgin-galactic-spaceflight-success-78783829"}