Transcript for Virtual game-playing platform Roblox is developing content rating for games

And today's tech bytes a helping hand for parents concerned about video games. Virtual game playing platform roadblocks as developing content ratings for gains offering parents more information about what kids or seeing on screen. It's unclear exactly what the system a when it will be available. A new feature for chrome ninety who has added the ability to create a Lincoln that'll take people to highlight it part of a page. The rollout is not complete but it has appeared to invest topic in four devices we'll we'll says that feature is coming soon for IOS users. And finally your Amazon driver amazing delivery of furniture and then assemble it in your home Bloomberg's as. Amazon is planning to test the new furniture building service in several markets. It's an attempt to compete with weight here and other companies that put together delivered furniture for you for a fee. After tech might have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.