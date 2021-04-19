-
Now Playing: New technology keeping families connected
-
Now Playing: YouTube tests change to its video rating system
-
Now Playing: Pet gadgets
-
Now Playing: NASA is making history with "Ingenuity," the space agency's helicopter on Mars.
-
Now Playing: Google’s new time-lapse feature shows the effects of climate change
-
Now Playing: Instagram adds options to likes feature
-
Now Playing: Apple to launch new products April 20
-
Now Playing: FCC offers more accurate picture of nation’s broadband capability
-
Now Playing: Google shopping mobile app shutting down
-
Now Playing: NASA reschedules the flight of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
-
Now Playing: NASA 2 days away from historic Mars flight
-
Now Playing: Facebook helps users not confuse satire with reality
-
Now Playing: Samsung launches its most affordable 5G phone to date
-
Now Playing: Chevy unveils plans for an electric Silverado
-
Now Playing: NASA lands 1st space helicopter on Mars
-
Now Playing: A legal setback for Apple
-
Now Playing: Microsoft teams up with US military
-
Now Playing: T-Mobile cancels T-Vision bundle service