Transcript for A warning about high tech cars

In today's tick bites a warning about today's high tech vehicle a new triple A study says those vehicles are too distracting for older drivers specifically it found drivers over age 55. Took their attention off the road eight seconds longer than younger drivers went operating their cars high tech features like at GPS or entertainment system. Australia is establishing the first dedicated office in the world to police FaceBook and Google are branch of Australia's antitrust watchdog when look at how the company's use algorithms to match. As to users officials say the goal is to lift that bail. On the process and bodily players are set to battle for a huge prize at the fort night World Cup finals is the biggest ever price for. 38 million dollars is up for grabs a three day competition starts today in New York nine. There was your tech I. They have.

