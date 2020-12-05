-
Now Playing: Twitter to add message warnings to tweets containing misleading information about COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Augmented reality view of California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Google says it's working on augmented reality phone feature
-
Now Playing: 5G conspiracy theories explained
-
Now Playing: Tesla threatens to leave California
-
Now Playing: Introducing Samsung's new debit card
-
Now Playing: Layoffs at Uber
-
Now Playing: Twitter test lets you reword potentially offensive replies
-
Now Playing: Apple and Google take stand against coronavirus tracking system
-
Now Playing: Uber will soon require both driver and passengers to wear a mask or face covering
-
Now Playing: Walmart's new express delivery option
-
Now Playing: People are celebrating their graduations virtually in online games
-
Now Playing: YouTube adds fact-checking notices to crack down on misinformation
-
Now Playing: Apple Maps adds coronavirus testing sites for US
-
Now Playing: A milestone for TikTok
-
Now Playing: How to make the right impression over Zoom
-
Now Playing: AMC Theaters threatens Universal Studios over on-demand releases
-
Now Playing: Quarantine tips from Mars500 simulation crew