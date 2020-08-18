Transcript for Yelp reports over 100,000 businesses have permanently closed since March

In today's tech finds a new measure of cove its impact. The review signs Yelp reports more than a 100000 businesses have permanently close since March 1 ads on 191000 more than was reported a month the gulf. And because all businesses aren't on Yelp the actual number is likely higher. It appears Microsoft has some competition Bloomberg reports Oracle's also interested in purchasing tech talk. President trump was found to shut down the Chinese own app in ninety days. And the company's US acid isn't sold Microsoft express interest in buying tech talk before the president's executive order. Finally it could be a record setting launched this morning in Florida a space X rocket is scheduled to take dozens of satellites into space. He'll be the sixth launch for the rocket's first stage booster. Which the new record they hope to retrieve that booster suit could possibly be used again hopefully as GPS as they attacked by its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.