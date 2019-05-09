Transcript for YouTube forced to pay up

In today's tech invites you to forced to pay up the company has been find a 170 million dollars to settle allegations that it collected children's personal data without their parents' consent. Critics point out the settlement is only a fraction of the revenue Google makes in a single day. Major auto makers have agreed to add warning systems in all new cars aimed at preventing hot car deaths. We will remind drivers and passengers in the back seat every time they turn off the ignition new models will have them by 20/20 five. The 39 children have died in hot cars this year in the US. And Samsung's mobile phone is finally hitting store shelves Samsung says it has made some improvements affects the phone full screen. A protective layer has been added and changes were made to keep out debris still go on sale in South Korea today and likely in the west by the end of the months and get ready getting one. The insect bites.

