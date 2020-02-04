Transcript for YouTube takes on TikTok

For today's tech bytes YouTube has an answer to tick tock the video sharing platform has come up with a new app called shorts. Users will be able to post short clips and add soundtracks using YouTube's music catalog. Reports say shorts is expected to debut by the end of the year. A new study aims to use data from Smart ringside at a park corner virus symptoms the ring tracks changes in body temperature and heart and respiratory rates. That information could be used to diagnose patients more than 2000 health care workers are participating. In the three month study. And if quarantine has you down at Harry Potter to the rescue take it rally has launched an immersive new hog warts web site. Harry Potter at home dot com complete with interactive craft videos witness and puzzles enjoy muggles. Those are tech bytes have agreed day.

