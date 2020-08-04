AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10
AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 8/2/2020
Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. You Should Have Left
2. The Rental
3. The Secret: Dare to Dream
4. The Outpost
5. The Current War: Director’s Cut
6. The Princess Bride
7. Trolls World Tour
8. Extra Ordinary
9. Yes, God, Yes
10. SCOOB!
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. You Should Have Left
2. The Rental
3. The Secret: Dare to Dream
4. The Outpost
5. Extra Ordinary
6. Yes, God, Yes
7. John Lewis: Good Trouble
8. The High Note
9. A Nice Girl Like You
10. Archive