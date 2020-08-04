AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10 AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 8/2/2020

Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

1. You Should Have Left

2. The Rental

3. The Secret: Dare to Dream

4. The Outpost

5. The Current War: Director’s Cut

6. The Princess Bride

7. Trolls World Tour

8. Extra Ordinary

9. Yes, God, Yes

10. SCOOB!

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

1. You Should Have Left

2. The Rental

3. The Secret: Dare to Dream

4. The Outpost

5. Extra Ordinary

6. Yes, God, Yes

7. John Lewis: Good Trouble

8. The High Note

9. A Nice Girl Like You

10. Archive