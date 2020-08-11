AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10 AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 8/9/2020

Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

1. The Tax Collector

2. Capone

3. The Outpost

4. Made In Italy

5. The Secret: Dare to Dream

6. The Current War: Director’s Cut

7. Trolls World Tour

8. The Rental

9. Yes, God, Yes

10. You Should Have Left

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Tax Collector

2. Capone

3. The Outpost

4. Made In Italy

5. The Secret: Dare to Dream

6. The Rental

7. Yes, God, Yes

8. You Should Have Left

9. The Lost Husband

10. Waiting for the Barbarians