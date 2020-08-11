AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10
AP-Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 8/9/2020
Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The Tax Collector
2. Capone
3. The Outpost
4. Made In Italy
5. The Secret: Dare to Dream
6. The Current War: Director’s Cut
7. Trolls World Tour
8. The Rental
9. Yes, God, Yes
10. You Should Have Left
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Tax Collector
2. Capone
3. The Outpost
4. Made In Italy
5. The Secret: Dare to Dream
6. The Rental
7. Yes, God, Yes
8. You Should Have Left
9. The Lost Husband
10. Waiting for the Barbarians