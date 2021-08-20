AP PHOTOS: Wildfires grow worldwide as climate sizzles

August 20, 2021, 5:30 AM
2 min read

The summer season of wildfires is growing more intense and destructive as the climate sizzles.

July was the planet’s hottest month in 142 years of record keeping, according to U.S. weather officials. Several U.S. states — including California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — also saw their hottest ever July.

In August, wildfires continued to rage across the western United States and Canada, southern Europe, northern Africa, Russia, Israel and elsewhere.

In Greece, which is suffering its most severe heat wave in decades, a large wildfire this week threatened villages outside Athens. Thousands of people were evacuated from homes in a region of the French Riviera threatened by blazing fires. Recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey, local officials said.

Drought conditions and high temperatures in northern California have given rise to the Dixie Fire, which has been ablaze for a month and burned more than 1,000 square miles. Some 1,600 people in Lake County were recently ordered to flee approaching flames, and children were rushed out of an elementary school as a nearby field burned.

Last week a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change called Earth's rapidly warming temperatures a “ code red for humanity.” The report calls climate change clearly human-caused and “an established fact,” and co-author and climate scientist Linda Mearns told the AP that the disrupted global climate leaves “nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

On Location: August 19, 2021

Aug 19, 6:08 PM

Sick COVID patients lie on floor at antibody treatment site

Aug 19, 9:05 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

US diplomats warned of Afghanistan's collapse in dissent cable last month

Aug 19, 6:57 PM

Top Stories

Pleas to vaccinate are working as 3rd third booster shot rolls out soon

Aug 19, 7:50 PM

Governor lets businesses reject COVID-19 mandates as state's hospitals overflow

Aug 19, 8:21 PM

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

Taliban uses guns, batons on civilians as US tries to evacuate thousands

Aug 19, 8:54 PM

Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Pleas to vaccinate are working as 3rd third booster shot rolls out soon

Aug 19, 7:50 PM

Governor lets businesses reject COVID-19 mandates as state's hospitals overflow

Aug 19, 8:21 PM

Closer look at COVID-19 transmission risk in kids

Aug 17, 3:52 PM

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Pleas to vaccinate are working as 3rd third booster shot rolls out soon

Aug 19, 7:50 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Governor lets businesses reject COVID-19 mandates as state's hospitals overflow

Aug 19, 8:21 PM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 19, 7:21 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events