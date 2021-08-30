Astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday

A space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with the coolest present ever _ a supply ship bearing ice cream and other treats

August 30, 2021, 4:53 PM
2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with the coolest present ever — a supply ship bearing ice cream and other treats.

SpaceX’s latest cargo delivery showed up Monday at the International Space Station after a day in transit. Overseeing the automated docking was NASA astronaut Megan McArthur.

”No one’s ever sent me a spaceship for my birthday before. I appreciate it,” she radioed after the capsule arrived.

Launched Sunday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the capsule contains lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for McArthur and her six crewmates, along with a couple tons of research and other gear.

The shipment arrived just a few days ahead of the first of three spacewalks.

Starting Friday, the two Russians on board will perform back-to-back spacewalks to outfit a new laboratory that arrived in July.

Then a Japanese-French spacewalking duo will venture out Sept. 12 to install a bracket for new solar panels due to arrive next year. That NASA-directed spacewalk should have occurred last week, but was postponed after U.S. spacewalker, Mark Vande Hei, suffered a pinched nerve in his neck. Station managers opted to replace him with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Top Stories

Ida live updates: New Orleans 'did not have another Katrina,' mayor says

16 minutes ago

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines not as effective at preventing hospitalizations: CDC

35 minutes ago

Mollie Tibbetts' convicted killer sentenced to life without parole

29 minutes ago

On Location: August 30, 2021

Aug 30, 9:55 AM

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

2 hours ago

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

Aug 30, 11:36 AM

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

Aug 30, 11:49 AM

European Union recommends reinstating travel restrictions for US visitors

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

2 hours ago

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

Aug 30, 11:36 AM

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

Aug 30, 11:49 AM

Thousands march through streets of Washington DC

Aug 28, 7:06 PM

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

2 hours ago

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

Aug 30, 11:36 AM

Thousands march through streets of Washington DC

Aug 28, 7:06 PM

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

Aug 30, 11:49 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events