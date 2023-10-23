ABC News
Video
Live
Shows
Election 2024
538
Interest Successfully Added
We'll notify you here with news about
Turn on desktop notifications for breaking stories about interest?
Off
On
LOG IN
Stream on
October 23, 2023, 4:29 PM
Top Stories
Plastic recycling directory ends, citing lack of 'real commitment from industry'
Dec 4, 12:45 PM
US considering 'appropriate action' in response to Houthi missile attacks in Red Sea
Dec 4, 4:13 PM
The Pentagon says an American warship and multiple commercial vessels have come under attack in the Red Sea
Dec 3, 10:53 AM
House explodes in Arlington, Virginia, police say
Dec 5, 1:40 AM
What to know about the 4th Republican presidential debate
Dec 4, 5:16 PM
ABC News Live
24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events