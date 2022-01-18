BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10
Apple-Apps-Top-10 for week ending 1/16/2022
App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
4. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC
9. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC
10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
2. Slap And Run, Voodoo
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC
5. Paper Fold, Good Job Games
6. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
7. Traffic Cop 3D, Kwalee Ltd
8. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.
9. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta
10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Five Nights at Freddy’s , Clickteam, LLC
3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
4. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC
8. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC
10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Home Painter - Fill Puzzle, 雨妍 林
2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
3. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
4. Ragdoll Ninja: Imposter Hero, Tap2Play LLC
5. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
6. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc
7. Coffee Stack, Rollic Games
8. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
9. Puppy Park- Merge To Win, 麟 高
10. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC