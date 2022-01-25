BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10
Apple-Apps-Top-10 for week ending 1/23/2022
App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC
9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Locket Widget, Matthew Moss
6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
10. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
3. Minecraft, Mojang
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
2. Disney+, Disney
3. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
5. Fall Break, Sunday.gg
6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
8. Ragdoll Ninja: Imposter Hero, Tap2Play LLC
9. Outfit Makeover, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
10. Unpacking Master, SayGames LTD