In Boston's booming Seaport, the namesake is also the threat

General Electric is building its new world headquarters and Amazon is bringing in thousands of new workers to Boston's booming Seaport District.

But after bad flooding during a storm this past winter, critics wonder whether it was a bright idea to invest so much on a man-made peninsula barely above sea level.

Municipal officials insist they've made the proper preparations for climate change where one-sixth of the city sits on a manmade landfill. They're gearing up to host the International Mayors Climate Summit on Thursday.

Some Seaport developers are building with climate change in mind, but planners behind many office towers and high-rise condos erected earlier simply didn't.

And environmental activists and some researchers complain the city isn't moving quickly enough or aggressively enough to change development patterns.