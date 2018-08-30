California net neutrality bill clears key hurdle

The California Assembly has voted to enshrine net neutrality in state law, delivering a major victory to advocates looking to require an equal playing field on the internet.

The 58-17 vote Thursday was surprisingly one-sided after the Assembly was seen as a potential barrier to the bill's passage. It returns to the Senate, which passed an earlier version and is expected to sign off on changes from the Assembly before the Legislature adjourns on Friday.

The bill is the latest effort by California lawmakers to drive national policy and rebuff President Donald Trump. It seeks to revive regulations repealed last year by the Federal Communications Commission that prevented internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.