Canada completes negotiations to use US space launch technology, expertise and data

The Canadian government says it has completed negotiations with the United States on an agreement that would allow the use of U.S. space launch technology, expertise and data for space launches in Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario -- The Canadian government said Friday it has completed negotiations with the United States on an agreement that would allow the use of U.S. space launch technology, expertise and data for space launches in Canada.

The agreement, which is yet to be signed, will establish the legal and technical safeguards needed, while ensuring the proper handling of sensitive technology, the government said in a news release.

“Canada’s vibrant and growing commercial space launch industry relies on its ability to collaborate across borders,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly in a statement. “The conclusion of negotiations between Canada and the United States means that we are one step closer to finalizing this agreement, which, when in force, will position our country to be a global leader in commercial space launch.”

Maritime Launch Services, the company developing Canada’s first commercial spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia, called the agreement a major step forward for the industry.

“We look forward to welcoming our American clients to Nova Scotia in the coming months as we prepare for Canada’s first orbital launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia in 2026,” said president and CEO Stephen Matier.

The federal government is in the process of modernizing its regulatory framework around commercial space launch activities as the industry sees tremendous growth globally, the release said.

Ottawa has said it hopes to position Canada as future leader in commercial space launches. The country has geographical advantages, including a vast, sparsely populated territory, and high-inclination orbits.