Clarification: Britain-Antarctic Ship story

In a story published March 9, 2022 on the rediscovery of explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, The Associated Press said Shackleton led an expedition that aimed to cross Antarctica but never set foot on the continent. He didn't set foot on the continent during the failed Endurance expedition, but did visit Antarctica during earlier voyages.