Correction: Australia-Dinosaur Trees story

CANBERRA, Australia -- In a story on Jan. 17, 2020, about specialist firefighters who have saved the world’s last remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from Australia's wildfires, The Associated Press erroneously reported the size of Wollemi National Park. It is 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles), not 5,000 hectares (12,400 acres).