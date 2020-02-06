Correction: Australia-Wildfires-Arson story
CANBERRA, Australia -- In a story February 1, 2020, about the cause of recent wildfires in Australia, The Associated Press erroneously reported arson researcher Janet Stanley's title. Stanley is a principal research fellow at the Melbourne Sustainable Society Institute at the University of Melbourne, not a director of Australia’s National Center for Research in Bushfire and Arson.