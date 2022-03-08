Correction: UN Climate Report-Gulf of Mexico story

In a story published March 3, 2022, about a United Nations report on extreme weather around the Gulf of Mexico, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Florida has the longest coastline of any state

NEW ORLEANS -- In a story published March 3, 2022, about a United Nations report on extreme weather around the Gulf of Mexico, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Florida has the longest coastline of any state. Florida actually has the second longest coastline of any state. Alaska has the longest.