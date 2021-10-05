Correction: Election 2022-Energy-New Mexico story

In a story published October 4, 2021, about New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s speech to a group of oil and gas executives, The Associated Press erroneously reported about the governor's regulation of methane production sites in her state

October 5, 2021, 7:16 PM
1 min read

SANTA FE, N.M. -- In a story published October 4, 2021, about New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s speech to a group of oil and gas executives, The Associated Press erroneously reported about the governor’s regulation of methane production sites in her state. The regulations cover drilling sites, not mining sites.

