Correction: Northwest Heat Wave-The Vulnerable story

August 7, 2021, 3:36 AM
PORTLAND, Ore. -- In a story published August 5, 2021, about a deadly Pacific Northwest heat wave, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the program director of a nonprofit that does free grocery shopping and delivery for the homebound. The program director of Store to Door is Cassie Sorensen.