Dig it: Archaeologists scour Woodstock '69 concert field

This is the digging of the Age of Aquarius.

Archaeologists from New York's Binghamton University this month launched the first official excavation of the site of the 1969 Woodstock concert. It's hallowed ground that came to symbolize an era of peace, love and music.

The five-day dig didn't exactly yield a mind-blowing haul: a couple of beer pull tabs and bits of broken bottle glass.

But organizers say that wasn't the point of this first dig. They were more interested in defining the original stage where such acts as Jimi Hendrix and Santana performed. That stage was covered over and significantly re-graded in the 1990s.

Information from the dig will help a museum plan interpretive walking routes in time for the concert's 50th anniversary next year.