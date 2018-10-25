Egyptian archaeologists find parts of pharaoh's booth

Egypt says archaeologists have uncovered parts of a booth with a seat that belonged to famous pharaoh Ramses II, one of the longest ruling pharaohs in antiquity.

Thursday's statement from the Antiquities Ministry says the artifacts were found during an excavation in eastern Cairo's Matariya neighborhood.

Egyptologist Mamdouh el-Damaty says the structure was probably used in celebrations and for public gatherings, and dates back to the 19th Dynasty.

Ramses II ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. He is credited with expanding ancient Egypt's reach as far as present-day Syria and Sudan, campaigns that earned him the title "Ramses the Great."

Egypt frequently announces archaeological discoveries, hoping this will spur interest in the country's ancient treasures and revive tourism, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.