The European Union demands TikTok's response to Romanian files suggesting Moscow's role in vote

LONDON -- The European Union said Friday it sent TikTok an urgent request for more information about Romanian intelligence files suggesting that Moscow coordinated influencers on its platform to promote an election candidate who became the front-runner in the presidential election.

The 27-nation bloc’s executive branch is using its sweeping digital rulebook to scrutinize the video sharing platform's role in the election, which ended with the far-right populist Calin Georgescu coming from out of nowhere to take top spot in the first round of voting.

Declassified files released by Romanian authorities earlier this week suggest that a pro-Russia campaign used the messaging app Telegram to recruit thousands of TikTok users to promote Georgescu.

It is unclear from the intelligence release whether Georgescu was aware of the alleged campaign or assisted in it.

European Commission officials said they asked the video sharing platform to comment on the files and to provide information on actions that it’s taking in response. It’s the second time the commission has asked TikTok for information since the election’s first round of voting on Nov. 24, and comes a day after it ordered the Chinese-owned platform to retain all election-related files and evidence.

TikTok did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

“We are concerned about mounting indications of coordinated foreign online influence operation targeting ongoing Romanian elections, especially on TikTok,” Henna Virkkunen, the commission’s executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, said in a post on X.

TikTok has 24 hours to respond to the EU request, officials told a press briefing in Brussels. Georgescu will face pro-EU reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a final vote on Sunday.

“TikTok needs to step up resources to counter information operations ahead of the election weekend,” Virkkunen said.

Georgescu’s unexpected rise in the polls has plunged the European Union and NATO country into turmoil and spurred the authorities to release the files.

Romania's intelligence services alleged that one TikTok user paid $381,000 to influencers on the platform to promote content about Georgescu. They said they obtained information that “revealed an aggressive promotion campaign” to increase and accelerate the candidate’s popularity.

Some of the thousands of social media accounts used in the campaign were allegedly created years ago but were only activated in the weeks leading up to the first round vote, the files indicated.

AP writer Stephen McGrath in Bucharest contributed to this report.