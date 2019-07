Facebook says it is under FTC antitrust probe

Facebook says it is under antitrust investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.

The company said Wednesday that it was informed of the investigation in June. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice also announced a broad antitrust probe of technology companies. That announcement did not specify what companies the agency was looking into, though broad antitrust concerns have long swirled around Apple, Amazon, and Google.

The investigations are part of a broad, global attempt to crack down on the growing power of these U.S. technology companies.