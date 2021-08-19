Facebook launches virtual-reality work app for meetings

Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality app called Horizon Workrooms

August 19, 2021, 6:01 PM
1 min read

Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality meetings app called Horizon Workrooms.

Workrooms lets people meet remotely in a virtual space populated by avatars. It's an app for Facebook's headset, which costs at least $300 and weighs a pound.

People without a headset can join with a video call. Up to 50 people can be on the call, but only 16 can be in the VR space with avatars. For the full VR experience, users need to have a Facebook account.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of the “metaverse,” a vague concept that encompasses augmented and virtual reality with new ways of connecting. He expects it to be the next stage of how people experience the internet.

Virtual reality has never really taken off, even during the pandemic, when remote work became the norm for millions of office workers and made the videoconferencing service Zoom a household name.

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Bomb suspect surrenders to police

1 hour ago

Suspect in custody after 'active bomb threat' near Library of Congress

12 minutes ago

2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Suspect in custody after 'active bomb threat' near Library of Congress

1 hour ago

Bomb suspect surrenders to police

1 hour ago

Active bomb threat investigation at US Capitol

Aug 19, 11:17 AM

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Suspect in custody after 'active bomb threat' near Library of Congress

1 hour ago

Bomb suspect surrenders to police

1 hour ago

Active bomb threat investigation at US Capitol

Aug 19, 11:17 AM

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Suspect in custody after 'active bomb threat' near Library of Congress

1 hour ago

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 18, 4:24 PM

Bomb suspect surrenders to police

1 hour ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events