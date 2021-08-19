Facebook launches virtual-reality work app for meetings

Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality app called Horizon Workrooms

Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality meetings app called Horizon Workrooms.

People without a headset can join with a video call. Up to 50 people can be on the call, but only 16 can be in the VR space with avatars. For the full VR experience, users need to have a Facebook account.

Virtual reality has never really taken off, even during the pandemic, when remote work became the norm for millions of office workers and made the videoconferencing service Zoom a household name.