Facebook unveils Quest, its new virtual-reality headset

Facebook CEO is off to a slow start in his mission to bring virtual reality to the masses, so perhaps it's appropriate his company's next VR headset will be called Quest.

The headset from 's Oculus division will be a stand-alone device that won't require a smartphone or a connection to a personal computer to create artificial worlds.

Although Zuckerberg unveiled the Quest on Wednesday, it won't be available until next spring, for $399.

That price is twice as much as the less powerful Oculus Go released earlier this year. But it's the same price as the Oculus Rift that tethers users to a PC.

Zuckerberg eventually hopes to have 1 billion people using virtually reality, but he acknowledged Wednesday that Facebook remains far from that goal.