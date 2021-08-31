Facts about the wildfire threatening Lake Tahoe communities

The wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe has drawn what officials call an aggressive response to try to stop it from reaching areas, including the town of South Lake Tahoe, home to more than 20,000 people

August 31, 2021, 10:14 PM
2 min read

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Facts about the wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe at the California-Nevada border:

— The Caldor Fire, named for the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Lake Tahoe, had ballooned to about 300 square miles (775 square kilometers) by Tuesday morning.

— There are more than 3,900 personnel on the lines, with firefighters coming from as far away as Wisconsin and West Virginia to aid the firefight. The U.S. Army was also training about 250 soldiers to work as hand crews, who typically hike into wildland fire areas and remove rocks, leaves, bushes and other flammable material using shovels and chainsaws.

— In all, 15,000 fire personnel are working on fires statewide, including the still-burning Dixie Fire. But states across the country are stretched for resources as many rescue personnel have been sent to help with Hurricane Ida recovery.

— About 25 helicopters are dropping water and retardant on the Caldor Fire. Numerous airplane tankers are assisting when smoky conditions allow them to fly.

— More than 400 fire engines are on the fire, nearly 100 bulldozers and over 70 water hauling tenders.

— At least 669 structures have been reported as destroyed, including 486 homes, though the count is ongoing as conditions allow assessments. Another 40 have been recorded as damaged.

———

Source: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California Office of Emergency Services.

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal, recommits to evacuate remaining Americans

1 hour ago

On Location: August 31, 2021

1 hour ago

High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: US now approaching January's hospitalization peak

28 minutes ago

Florida to withhold school board's salaries in 2 counties over mask mandates

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Report: Man attacked by alligator in Ida's floodwaters

3 hours ago

Ida could bring flash flooding to Northeast

Aug 31, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Ida could bring flash flooding to Northeast

Aug 31, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events