Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to bolster its U.S. battery supply chain

September 22, 2021, 12:38 PM
1 min read

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.

Ford says in a statement that Redwood can recover 95% of precious metals in EV batteries such as nickel, cobalt, lithium and copper, all of which could run short as the world shifts from internal combustion to electric vehicles.

The automaker says locally produced anode and cathode materials can drive down battery costs, increase materials supply and cut reliance on imported materials.

Ford already has announced plans to build two North American battery factories with Korean partner SK Innovation starting around 2025. Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be fully electric by 2030.

Both companies plan to collaborate on ways to collect and disassemble used batteries from Ford EVs, as well as ways to recycle and remanufacture them.

Top Stories

COVID-19 live updates: 3 states account for about one-third of last week's deaths

21 minutes ago

Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

Sep 21, 9:30 PM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Brian Laundrie search ends for day after finding 'nothing of note': Live updates

Sep 21, 11:45 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Top Stories

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events