German environment minister backs contentious carbon pricing

Germany's environment minister says putting a price on carbon dioxide is "the right answer" to cut the country's emissions of greenhouse gases.

Svenja Schulze told The Associated Press on Thursday that she is committed to discussing the idea further with her Cabinet colleagues, several of whom have rejected the notion of a carbon levy.

Berlin lags behind European neighbors such as France, Switzerland and Britain in using taxes to steer companies and consumers away from fossil fuel use.

With Germany predicted to miss its 2020 target for cutting greenhouse gases, partly due to stagnating emissions in the transport and heating sectors, Schulze said "new ideas must be discussed."

She added that introducing a price on carbon should avoid placing a further burden on people with low incomes.

———

