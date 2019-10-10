You're gonna need a bigger boat? UMaine has printer for that

  • ByThe Associated Press
ORONO, Maine — Oct 10, 2019, 12:18 PM ET
In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 photo provided by the University of Maine, a 25-foot, 5,000-pound patrol boat, center, that was produced using a large polymer 3D printer, behind left, rests on a trailer on the schools campus, in Orono, Maine. The boThe Associated Press
In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 photo provided by the University of Maine, a 25-foot, 5,000-pound patrol boat, center, that was produced using a large polymer 3D printer, behind left, rests on a trailer on the school's campus, in Orono, Maine. The boat was printed at the school's Composites Center on the world's largest polymer 3D printer. (Ron Lisnet/University of Maine via AP)

The world's largest 3D printer and the largest object ever printed have been unveiled at the University of Maine.

The university showed off a 25-foot, 5,000-pound boat Thursday that researchers think is just the beginning of the type of product that companies can bring to the market faster with 3D printing.

The boat was printed at the university's Advanced Structures & Composite Center. The school and Oak Ridge Laboratory in Tennessee are collaborating on the project, which aims to help businesses innovate with larger, faster prototypes.

The university says Guinness World Records confirmed it's the world's largest 3D-printed boat, the largest 3D-printed object and largest prototype polymer 3D printer.