Google again delays return to office due to COVID surges

Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January

August 31, 2021, 7:51 PM
1 min read

Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January, in addition to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, leading companies to delay or scrap return-to-office plans after nearly two years of people working from home.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Tuesday that Google is delaying its global return to offices until Jan. 10. After that, he said the company will let countries and locations determine when to end voluntary work-from-home policies “based on local conditions, which vary greatly across our offices."

He also promised a 30-day heads up before workers are expected back in the office. This is the second time in little over a month that Google has delayed return plans — the last time was in late July, when it also announced its vaccine mandate. Google, which is headquartered in Mountain View, California, has more than 130,000 employees worldwide.

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal, recommits to evacuate remaining Americans

1 hour ago

On Location: August 31, 2021

1 hour ago

High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: US now approaching January's hospitalization peak

28 minutes ago

Florida to withhold school board's salaries in 2 counties over mask mandates

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Report: Man attacked by alligator in Ida's floodwaters

3 hours ago

Ida could bring flash flooding to Northeast

Aug 31, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Ida could bring flash flooding to Northeast

Aug 31, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

3 hours ago

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events