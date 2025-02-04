Hawaii volcano produces tall lava fountaining in latest episode of Kilauea eruption

A tall fountain of lava is spewing from a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island

In this image captured from video released the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, a webcam shows lava fountaining from Kilauea volcano within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, Feb. 4. 2025. (USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory via AP)

HONOLULU -- A fountain of lava was spewing from a Hawaii volcano Tuesday in the latest episode of an eruption that has paused and resumed.

Fountains from a vent of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island grew to more than 250 feet (76.2 meters) high Monday night, according to the latest status report from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

On Tuesday morning, a webcam showed vigorous streams of red lava.

The eruption began Dec. 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes.

This marks the eruption's eighth episode. Small, sporadic spatter fountains began Sunday, which grew more intense, the observatory said. The fountains grew from 50 feet (15.24 meters) high to 250 feet (76.2 meters) high in an hour on Monday night.

The eruption is happening within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park without posing a threat to homes or infrastructure.