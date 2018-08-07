Indian ride-hailing service Ola plans UK expansion

Indian ride-hailing service Ola is stepping up its international expansion with plans to launch in the U.K., its second overseas market.

The company said Tuesday it has won operating licenses for South Wales and Greater Manchester. It plans to start services in South Wales next month but didn't specify when Manchester operations would begin.

Ola said it's working with local authorities to expand across Britain by the end of 2018. The app-based company says it will offer private cars as well as Britain's famed black taxis.

The company's ambitions are set to add pressure on Uber in Britain, where it is facing legal and regulatory scrutiny.

Ola kicked off its global expansion in February by launching in Australia. It says it has 125 million users and 1 million drivers.