Your Voice Your Vote 2024
Last Updated: February 27, 7:44:51PM ET
Elections Today
    State
    Dem
    Rep
    Michigan
    democrats polls still open
    republicans polls still open
    Polls Open
    Pending
    Projected
Recent Projections
    Pending Race Results
Delegate Tracker
Recent Election News

Iowa county is missing $524,284 after employee transferred it in response to fake email

Officials in one eastern Iowa county are trying to track down $524,284 they believe was stolen when an employee transferred it in response to a fake email message that appeared to be from the city of Dyersville

ByThe Associated Press
February 27, 2024, 6:08 PM

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Officials in one eastern Iowa county are trying to track down $524,284 they believe was stolen when an employee transferred it in response to a fake email message that appeared to be from the city of Dyersville.

Dubuque County officials announced the money was missing Monday, according to the Telegraph Herald.

The county auditor and sheriff learned the money was missing when Dyersville officials asked about the status of the transfer after the county had already made it.

Auditor Kevin Dragotto said in a statement that an internal review determined that the city of Dyersville’s email system had been compromised. Dragotto said county employees received a request for the money from an official Dyersville email address, and the payment was sent.

The auditor's office said officials now believe that invoice was “orchestrated by a third party.”

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events