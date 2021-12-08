Japanese billionaire and producer blast off on 12-day mission to International Space Station (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that they were the first self-paying space tourists since 2009.)
Japanese billionaire and producer blast off on 12-day mission to International Space Station (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that they were the first self-paying space tourists since 2009.)
MOSCOW -- Japanese billionaire and producer blast off on 12-day mission to International Space Station (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that they were the first self-paying space tourists since 2009.).