Johns Hopkins to offer school leaders safety programming

A new Johns Hopkins University initiative will offer short courses to principals and other school leaders as part of a push to create standards around school safety.

Topics including student mental health and security technology will be offered through the Center for Safe and Healthy Schools launched Monday by Johns Hopkins' School of Education.

Dean Christopher Morphew says the center will draw from university research to inform kindergarten through 12th grade school leaders who face decisions about keeping students healthy, engaging the community and securing schools against threats.

Morphew says the center brings together researchers from various disciplines with the goal of identifying best practices for administrators tasked not only with hardening buildings in an era of school shootings but also with identifying and addressing root causes of the violence.