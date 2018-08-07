The Latest: Largest wildfire in California history grows

The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

One of two wildfires building miles apart in Northern California grew overnight, burning through dry vegetation in rugged terrain.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday the blaze burning in Mendocino, Lake and Colusa counties has scorched 378 square miles (979 square kilometers). It's only 20 percent contained.

But fire crews made progress against the other blaze, which is now 78 percent contained.

Late Monday, the wildfires known as the Mendocino Complex, became the state's largest wildfire in history.

Officials say together the blazes about 100 miles (259 kilometers) north of San Francisco have charred 455 square miles (1,178 square kilometers).

That surpasses a wildfire last year in Southern California that burned 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometers).

———

12:00 a.m.

Northern California is grappling with the largest wildfire in California history, breaking a record set only months earlier.

Experts say this may become the new normal as climate change coupled with the expansion of homes into undeveloped areas creates more intense and devastating blazes.

On Monday, twin fires north of San Francisco burning just miles apart became the largest collective wildfire in state history after destroying more than 443 square miles of forest and rural areas. That's nearly the size of Los Angeles.

The so-called Mendocino Complex fire is only a couple of square miles larger than a deadly blaze last December but it's still growing.

Officials say the twin fires threaten 11,300 buildings.

In all, more than 14,000 firefighters are battling major blazes throughout California.