The Latest: Wildfire near Aspen, Colorado, destroys 3 homes

The Latest on wildfires in the Western United States (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A Colorado wildfire has destroyed three homes after officials say tracer rounds fired at a shooting range supposedly ignited the flames.

Authorities said Thursday that firefighters worked through the night to protect homes near Basalt, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Aspen. But they say the homes burned during extreme fire behavior and a shower of embers.

Fires usually calm down as darkness falls, but one neighborhood had to be evacuated in the middle of the night because the fire remained active. Over 500 homes have been evacuated.

Two people have received tickets for using tracer ammunition that illuminates the path of fired bullets.

Another Colorado fire has destroyed more than 100 homes.

Officials say cooler weather did little to help a massive blaze in Northern California that's threatening more than 1,400 buildings.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday that the wildfire northwest of Sacramento grew overnight to 134 square miles (347 square kilometers).

But Cal Fire says crews gained some ground and got more control over the flames.

Roughly 2,500 people have been forced from their homes since the blaze started Saturday. Officials have lifted some mandatory evacuations, but it's not known how many people have been allowed to return home.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed.



9:20 a.m.

A growing Utah wildfire near a popular fishing reservoir has forced the closure of a highway.

High winds, heat and very dry conditions are fueling the fire near Strawberry Reservoir, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City. Officials say it has burned 66 square miles (171 square kilometers) and destroyed about 30 structures.

The Utah Department of Transportation on Thursday said it has no estimated time for reopening U.S. Highway 40 between Duchesne and Wasatch counties.

Authorities earlier ordered evacuations for a campground and nearby subdivisions.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands reports the fire is burning largely out of control.

The agency believes people started it, but an exact cause hasn't been determined.



9:10 a.m.

Officials say they've ordered more people to evacuate a western Colorado wildfire supposedly started by tracer rounds fired at a shooting range.

Authorities told an unknown number of residents of one neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Aspen to flee early Thursday.

About 500 homes in other neighborhoods already were evacuated as the fire grew in erratic winds.

Before the latest evacuations, U.S. officials announced funding to fight the Lake Christine Fire and said it also threatened a large power grid and a primary water source.

Two people got tickets for using tracer ammunition that illuminates the path of fired bullets.

Another wildfire about 205 miles (330 kilometers) southwest of Denver has destroyed more than 100 homes and forced over 2,000 people to evacuate.

More than 60 blazes are burning across the Western U.S.