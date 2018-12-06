The Latest: White House hosts tech execs Thursday

The Latest on a White House tech meeting (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The White House is hosting what it calls a listening session to hear from tech leaders including the CEOs of Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle and Qualcomm.

The Thursday lunch meeting will address efforts to advance American leadership in artificial intelligence, wireless technology and quantum computing and how that will affect jobs and the economy.

The gathering comes amid strained tensions between President Donald Trump and the tech industry over the U.S.-China trade war and other topics. The president isn't likely to attend but his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, is organizing it.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, IBM CEO Gini Rometty, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf are among the expected attendees.

Also attending are former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and academic leaders.

