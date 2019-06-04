The Latest: US energy policy hurts young people, lawyer says

The Latest on young people suing the U.S. government over climate change (all times local):

3 p.m.

A lawyer for young people who are suing the U.S. government over climate change says federal energy policy "puts children in harm's way."

Attorney Julia Olson urged three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to let the young people's lawsuit move forward. The judges heard arguments Tuesday in Portland but aren't expected to rule right away.

A U.S. Justice Department lawyer argued earlier that the plaintiffs wrongly want the courts to direct energy policy instead of elected officials.

———

2:25 p.m.

Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general, says the lawsuit is an attack on the separation of powers.

Three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in Portland from the group involving 21 young people and the federal government but are not expected to rule right away.

Clark told the judges the judiciary should not usurp the executive or legislative branches in setting federal policy.

———

12 p.m.

Young people who sued the U.S. government over climate change are preparing for a key court test as the Trump administration tries to prevent the case from moving forward.

Nathan Baring of Fairbanks, Alaska, wants the government to stop throwing up legal obstacles to try to prevent a trial on whether U.S. energy policies are causing climate change.

The 19-year-old said Tuesday that sea ice protecting coastal Alaska communities from storms is forming later in the year, leaving the villages vulnerable.

The Obama and Trump administrations have tried to get the lawsuit dismissed since it was filed in Oregon in 2015. Three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are hearing arguments Tuesday in Portland.

The government says the lawsuit is trying to direct federal environmental and energy policies through the courts.

———

10:40 p.m.

Three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are hearing arguments from 21 young people and the federal government Tuesday in Portland but are not expected to rule right away. The Obama and Trump administrations have tried to get the lawsuit dismissed since it was filed in Oregon in 2015.

The lawsuit asks the courts to declare federal energy policy that contributes to global warming unconstitutional.