NASA confirms Mars rover's 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go

NASA's newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth

September 7, 2021, 7:38 PM
1 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA’s newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth.

The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week’s successful drilling and collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample. NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube, before sharing the news Monday.

During Perseverance’s first sampling attempt in early August, the unexpectedly soft rock crumbled. Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, sought out harder rock for the second try.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars' Jezero Crater — a former lakebed and river delta — in search of rocks that could contain evidence of past Martian life. Future spacecraft will collect the specimens and deliver them to Earth a decade from now. The rover has more than 40 sample tubes.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Top Stories

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

3 hours ago

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed back in court, hits speed bump at Guantanamo

1 hour ago

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Top Stories

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Long-awaited pretrial begins for Sept. 11 attacks

3 hours ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

Texas GOP bets on hard right turn amid changing demographics

2 hours ago

Top Stories

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Long-awaited pretrial begins for Sept. 11 attacks

3 hours ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Top Stories

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

6-year-old girl killed on ride at Colorado amusement park

Sep 06, 7:57 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events