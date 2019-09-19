How to navigate new privacy features in Apple iPhone update

Apple's iOS 13 software update comes with plenty of privacy enhancements.

For instance, you'll be able to sign in to third-party services with your Apple ID account rather than Facebook's or Google's. This reduces Facebook's and Google's ability to track you while you're using third-party apps. Apple promises not to track you itself.

You'll also get more notices and warnings about apps tapping location data. This includes an "allow once" option so you can try out an app before giving it longer-term access.

The free update is available for existing iPhones on Thursday and will ship with the new iPhone 11 models out Friday.