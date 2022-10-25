Partial solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun

Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during a partial solar eclipse

A priest looks through a welding filter during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The partial eclipse took about four hours. At its peak, the eclipse covered more than 80% of the sun.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon’s path crosses in between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun’s light. In a partial eclipse, the three aren't perfectly aligned — so a crescent of the sun still peeks out.

The next solar eclipse is in April — a rare hybrid kind that will appear as a total eclipse across parts of Australia and Asia.

