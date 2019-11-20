Phony `fact check’ account on Twitter raises new concerns Social media companies have vowed to tackle misinformation in politics

The party changed the name of its press office Twitter account to “factcheckUK” during a televised election debate this week.

The incident has raised new concerns about all the creative ways groups and individuals can use social media to deceive voters.