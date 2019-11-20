Phony `fact check’ account on Twitter raises new concerns
Social media companies have vowed to tackle misinformation in politics. But when Britain’s Conservative Party changed its Twitter account to look like a fact-checking site, the only consequence was a promise from Twitter to take action if it happens again.
The party changed the name of its press office Twitter account to “factcheckUK” during a televised election debate this week.
The incident has raised new concerns about all the creative ways groups and individuals can use social media to deceive voters.