Phony `fact check’ account on Twitter raises new concerns

BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
November 20, 2019, 10:10 PM
Social media companies have vowed to tackle misinformation in politics. But when Britain’s Conservative Party changed its Twitter account to look like a fact-checking site, the only consequence was a promise from Twitter to take action if it happens again.

The party changed the name of its press office Twitter account to “factcheckUK” during a televised election debate this week.

The incident has raised new concerns about all the creative ways groups and individuals can use social media to deceive voters.