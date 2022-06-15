PHOTOS: Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, June 14, 2022.

BERLIN -- From Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing, skygazers could enjoy a beautiful supermoon rise over the horizon in an impressive astronomic spectacle.

The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange-colored as it lit skies around the globe.

The moon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 14, 2022. J. David Ake/AP

It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth. It's also referred to as the “Strawberry Moon” because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

In Frankfurt, it rose behind the German city’s banking district’s skyline, while in Beijing the forbidden city’s roof decorations depicting sacred beasts were silhouetted in sharp black by the moon.

The moon also illuminated New York City’s Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.

The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, June 14, 2022. Michael Probst/AP

A full moon sets behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany, June 15, 2022. Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

A full moon is shown with the top of NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) Artemis 1, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 15, 2022. Joe Skipper/Reuters

A moon is seen as it rises near the Nubble Light, June 13, 2022, in York, Maine. Julio Cortez/AP

A full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, south of Athens, Greece, June 14, 2022. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP