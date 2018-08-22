Police: Genealogy helps ID rape suspect in decade-old cases

Police in North Carolina say they used online genealogical data to identify and track down a suspect in a series of unsolved rapes dating back a decade.

The Fayetteville Police Department issued a news release Wednesday saying that 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden has been charged with multiple rape counts related to six assaults from 2006 to 2008.

Lt. John Somerindyke said at a news conference that police submitted crime-scene DNA evidence to a company that compared it with online genealogical data.

He says that company narrowed it to Bowden as a person of interest, and they obtained a current sample of his DNA to confirm his link to the crimes.

Police declined to say how they obtained the current sample.

A police spokeswoman didn't know if Bowden has an attorney.